Jan. 05, 2022

Big pipeline in Grassi Lakes hiking trail in Canmore, Alberta, Canada.

CHENG FENG CHIANG/iStock via Getty Images

  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it has temporarily shut its base Keystone pipeline system due to unplanned maintenance that began last night as a result of extremely cold temperatures.
  • TC says its attempts to restart the 590K bbl/day pipeline have been challenged by far-below normal temperatures at its Hardisty terminal in Alberta.
  • The company's operations along the Gulf Coast System in the U.S. remain uninterrupted
  • Local crude prices in North Dakota's Bakken shale have surged to their highest since November, Bloomberg reports, with Bakken crude in the Clearbrook, Minn., hub rising $0.90/bbl in the past two days to reach a $1.25 premium to Nymex futures.
  • Canadian crude also has jumped: Western Canadian Select's discount to U.S. West Texas Intermediate has fallen by nearly $3/bbl since December 27 to US$12.10/bbl today, according to Bloomberg.
  • Meanwhile, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it is seeking both light and heavy crude supplies for its Mainline system across Canada, which is "currently experiencing low supply," Bloomberg reports.
  • Sporting a 5.7% yield, "opportunity is knocking" for buying TC Energy shares, Gen Alpha writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
