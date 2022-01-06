TC Energy's Keystone pipeline shut since Tuesday on extreme cold
Jan. 05, 2022 10:11 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)ENBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it has temporarily shut its base Keystone pipeline system due to unplanned maintenance that began last night as a result of extremely cold temperatures.
- TC says its attempts to restart the 590K bbl/day pipeline have been challenged by far-below normal temperatures at its Hardisty terminal in Alberta.
- The company's operations along the Gulf Coast System in the U.S. remain uninterrupted
- Local crude prices in North Dakota's Bakken shale have surged to their highest since November, Bloomberg reports, with Bakken crude in the Clearbrook, Minn., hub rising $0.90/bbl in the past two days to reach a $1.25 premium to Nymex futures.
- Canadian crude also has jumped: Western Canadian Select's discount to U.S. West Texas Intermediate has fallen by nearly $3/bbl since December 27 to US$12.10/bbl today, according to Bloomberg.
- Meanwhile, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it is seeking both light and heavy crude supplies for its Mainline system across Canada, which is "currently experiencing low supply," Bloomberg reports.
