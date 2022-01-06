AT&T's WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS said to evaluate sale of CW Network
Jan. 05, 2022 10:15 PM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), T, NXSTDISCA, VIACABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- AT&T's (NYSE:T) WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), who jointly own the CW Network, are said to be exploring a sale of a large stake or the entire broadcast network.
- Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST), the nation's biggest broadcaster and the largest owner of affiliates of the network, is one of the suitors for CW Network, which is known to cater its content to teens and young adults, according to a WSJ report.
- The report comes as AT&T is in the midst of spinning off/merging its WarnerMedia business with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). Earlier today AT&T CEO John Stankey said at a Citi investor conference that the transaction is moving exactly according to plan.
- "We're really pleased about the private letter ruling; you've seen we filed our S-4," Stankey said and the next big step is moving toward the Discovery (DISCA) shareholder vote now that the European Union has cleared the transaction.
- Also earlier, CNBCs David Faber reported that the WarnerMedia/Discovery deal may be completed in about three months.
- The CW Network initials come from the combination of CBS and Warner Bros. names.
- Recall in May, Nexstar renews CW Network affiliations in 37 markets.