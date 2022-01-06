Asia-Pacific markets track Wall Street lower after Fed signaled faster interest rate hikes
Jan. 06, 2022 1:20 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -2.78%. Jibun Services PMI for December came in at 52.1; Composite PMI 52.5.
- China -0.15%. Caixin Markit Services PMI for December 53.1, expected 51.7 (prior 52.1). Composite PMI 53.0, prior 51.2.
- Hong Kong -0.40%.
- Australia -2.74%.
- Major indexes on Wall Street fell sharply following the release of minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve’s December meeting, which pointed to a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates due to inflation concerns.
- S&P 500 dropped 1.94% to 4,700.58, Dow Jones fell 392.54 points to 36,407.11 while Nasdaq plunged 3.34% to 15,100.17.
- Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touched 1.7% on Wednesday, last sitting at 1.6981%.
- Oil prices were lower, with Brent crude futures slipping 1.36% to $79.70/barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 1.3% to $76.84/barrel.
- Gold prices slipped as U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after Fed minutes. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,805.98 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1% to $1,806.40.
- Spot silver slipped 0.7% to $22.62 an ounce, platinum dipped 0.9% to $974.24, and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,853.74.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.26%; S&P 500 -0.39%; Nasdaq -0.63%.