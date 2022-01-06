AFC Gamma raises $61.5M vis stock offering
Jan. 06, 2022 1:34 AM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) has priced its public offering of 3M common shares at $20.50/share, for expected gross proceeds of $61.5M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 450K shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund loans related to unfunded commitments to its existing borrowers, to originate and participate in commercial loans to companies operating in the cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is January 10, 2022.
- Previously (Jan. 3): AFC Gamma launches 3M common stock offering