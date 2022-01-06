Realogy prices upsized $1B of senior notes offering
Jan. 06, 2022 1:41 AM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Realogy Holdings' (NYSE:RLGY) indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Realogy Group has priced $1B of 5.250% senior notes due 2030 at par in a private offering.
- The size of the offering has been upsized from $550M to $1B.
- The company intends to use net proceeds to redeem in full both its outstanding 9.375% Senior Notes due 2027 and 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025, and to pay related accrued interest, premium, fees and expenses.
- Closing date is January 10, 2022.
