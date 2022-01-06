Cricut reports CFO transition with retirement of Marty Petersen

Jan. 06, 2022 2:20 AM ETCricut, Inc. (CRCT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Look closely and CFO with a magnifying glass , business concept image with soft focus background

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) announces that Marty Petersen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will retire effective September 30, 2022, and will transition out of the CFO role as of March 31, 2022.
  • Kimball Shill, Executive Vice President of Operations, has been named his successor.
  • Petersen, 61, joined Cricut in 2012 as CFO. During his tenure, he helped grow company revenues consistently from $74M in 2014 to nearly $1.3B in the twelve months ending September 30, 2021.
  • Petersen will remain at the company as Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor through September 30, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.
  • Shill, 58, will assume the role of CFO effective April 1, 2022, and report to Ashish Arora, CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.