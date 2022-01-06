Cricut reports CFO transition with retirement of Marty Petersen
Jan. 06, 2022 2:20 AM ETCricut, Inc. (CRCT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) announces that Marty Petersen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will retire effective September 30, 2022, and will transition out of the CFO role as of March 31, 2022.
- Kimball Shill, Executive Vice President of Operations, has been named his successor.
- Petersen, 61, joined Cricut in 2012 as CFO. During his tenure, he helped grow company revenues consistently from $74M in 2014 to nearly $1.3B in the twelve months ending September 30, 2021.
- Petersen will remain at the company as Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor through September 30, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.
- Shill, 58, will assume the role of CFO effective April 1, 2022, and report to Ashish Arora, CEO.