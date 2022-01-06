Frontier Communications reports net addition of 45,000 fiber broadband customers in Q4
Jan. 06, 2022 2:32 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) announces the net addition of 45,000 fiber broadband customers in Q4 2021, over 50% more than the company’s prior record of 29,000 net additions in Q3 2021.
- Fiber broadband customer additions significantly outpaced copper broadband customer losses in Q4, resulting in an increase in total broadband customers of 9,000 in Q4 2021.
- This marked the first time in more than five years that the Company has posted total broadband customer growth in a quarter.
- The Company expects to continue growing the total broadband customer base as its fiber build accelerates.