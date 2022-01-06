PureTech’s LYT-100 achieves 50% reduction in GI-related adverse events vs. pirfenidone
Jan. 06, 2022 3:12 AM ETPureTech Health plc (PRTC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) announces results from a double-blind crossover study in healthy older adults demonstrating that ~50% fewer subjects treated with PureTech’s LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) experienced gastrointestinal (GI)-related adverse events (AEs) compared to subjects treated with pirfenidone (17.4% vs. 34.0%).
- Pirfenidone is approved by the FDA for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), characterized by irreversible scarring of the lungs that worsens over time and makes it difficult to breathe.
- The study showed that 38% fewer subjects treated with LYT-100 experienced any AEs compared with those treated with pirfenidone (30.4% vs. 48.9%).
- Based on these results and discussions with the FDA, PureTech plans to pursue a streamlined development program for LYT-100 in IPF, capitalizing on efficiencies of the 505(b)(2) pathway.
- The dose-ranging study, which is anticipated to begin in the H1 of 2022, will enroll approx. 250 treatment naïve patients to evaluate LYT-100 relative to placebo and compare tolerability and efficacy for pirfenidone. The planned study will evaluate TID dosing of LYT-100 taken with meals.