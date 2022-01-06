Valneva confirms clinical trial, regulatory submission timelines for COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Jan. 06, 2022 3:45 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) confirms the previous timelines of its clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
- As announced in December 2021, the Company commenced rolling submissions for initial approval of VLA2001 with the EMA, the U.K. MHRA and the Bahraini NHRA, and is continuing to work closely with those authorities to complete their review process following its positive Phase 3 trial results.
- Valneva continues to expect potential regulatory approvals in Q1 2022.
- The company is also evaluating the sera from the boosted participants for cross-neutralization against Variants of Concern, including Omicron.
- In parallel, VALN is preparing to launch a heterologous booster trial, which will evaluate a VLA2001 booster shot provided at least six months after primary vaccination with licensed COVID-19 vaccines or natural COVID-19 infection.
- VLA2001 is also being evaluated in elderly and adolescent volunteers; topline data for elderly trial expected in coming weeks.
- Valneva also announced positive homologous booster results at the end of December 2021.