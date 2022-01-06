European indices in red; Germany November Factory Orders rose 3.7%

Jan. 06, 2022 4:07 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Cash

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

  • London -0.88%.
  • Germany -1.34%. November factory orders +3.7% M/M vs +2.1% expected, prior -5.8%.
  • The rise was driven by a surge in foreign demand for capital and intermediate goods, with orders from other euro zone countries jumping 13.1% and bookings from clients outside the single currency bloc up 5%.
  • Germany factory orders WDA +1.3% Y/Y, prior +0.1%
  • France -1.69%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1%. Tech stocks led the loss amid growing concern about forthcoming U.S. interest rate rises.
  • Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed officials are ready to aggressively dial back the central bank’s pandemic-era easy monetary policy.
  • The next focal point will be U.S. December jobs numbers on Friday as investors position for a policy normalization from the Fed.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 1.73%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.05%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield up five basis points to 1.14%.
  • European futures lower. FTSE -0.70%; CAC -0.38%; DAX -1.14% and EURO STOXX -1.66%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.