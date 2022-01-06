European indices in red; Germany November Factory Orders rose 3.7%
Jan. 06, 2022 4:07 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.88%.
- Germany -1.34%. November factory orders +3.7% M/M vs +2.1% expected, prior -5.8%.
- The rise was driven by a surge in foreign demand for capital and intermediate goods, with orders from other euro zone countries jumping 13.1% and bookings from clients outside the single currency bloc up 5%.
- Germany factory orders WDA +1.3% Y/Y, prior +0.1%
- France -1.69%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1%. Tech stocks led the loss amid growing concern about forthcoming U.S. interest rate rises.
- Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed officials are ready to aggressively dial back the central bank’s pandemic-era easy monetary policy.
- The next focal point will be U.S. December jobs numbers on Friday as investors position for a policy normalization from the Fed.
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 1.73%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.05%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield up five basis points to 1.14%.
- European futures lower. FTSE -0.70%; CAC -0.38%; DAX -1.14% and EURO STOXX -1.66%.