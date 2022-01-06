BeiGene's tislelizumab OK'd in China as second or third-line treatment for lung cancer

Jan. 06, 2022 4:24 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab as a second- or third-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The approval was supported by clinical results from a Phase 3 trial RATIONALE 303 comparing tislelizumab to docetaxel in the second- or third-line setting in NSCLC patients who have progressed on prior platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • A supplemental biologics license application for tislelizumab in this indication was previously accepted for review by the China NMPA in March 2021.
