BeiGene's tislelizumab OK'd in China as second or third-line treatment for lung cancer
Jan. 06, 2022 4:24 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab as a second- or third-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The approval was supported by clinical results from a Phase 3 trial RATIONALE 303 comparing tislelizumab to docetaxel in the second- or third-line setting in NSCLC patients who have progressed on prior platinum-based chemotherapy.
- A supplemental biologics license application for tislelizumab in this indication was previously accepted for review by the China NMPA in March 2021.