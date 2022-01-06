Huize team up with Guofu Life to launch "Darwin Critical Care no. 6"
Jan. 06, 2022 4:27 AM ETHuize Holding Limited (HUIZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) has partnered with Guofu Life Insurance to launch “Darwin Critical Care No. 6”, the latest critical illness insurance product iteration in the Darwin Critical Care series that offers a comprehensive range of optional protection benefits.
- The key feature of “Darwin Critical Care No. 6” consists of: extensive coverage for 110 critical illnesses; coverage reinstatement benefits after the first claim of critical illness and optional critical illness benefits of up to 100% of the insured amount, until age 60; optional benefit of “unlimited number of claims” for severe malignant tumors and other optional benefits including death and total disability benefits, and supplemental coverage for severe malignant tumors and specific cardiovascular diseases.