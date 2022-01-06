Ambarella, Seeing Machines to partner on occupant and driver monitoring solution
Jan. 06, 2022 5:23 AM ETSeeing Machines Limited (SEEMF), AMBABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Seeing Machines (OTCPK:SEEMF) announced a collaboration with Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.
- Ambarella's CV2x-based reference design platform performs the vision processing and fusion of Seeing Machines' driver monitoring software with forward-facing ADAS features to provide a complete, integrated DMS and ADAS solution.
- As part of this collaboration, both parties intend to combine their skills, products, IP and experience in the domain of embedding AI vision algorithms to deliver best-in-class driver and occupant monitoring system solutions.