Mattel announces partnership between Barbie and Balmain, to enter NFT space

  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has launched a partnership between the Barbie brand and French luxury fashion label, Balmain.
  • The two brands are launching a new global ready-to-wear fashion and accessories collection and have a launched digital campaign, which depicts the ready-to-wear and accessories collection on Barbie avatars.
  • The venture marks the first time Barbie is entering the digital art world.
  • The partnership includes three one-of-a-kind Barbie x Balmain NFTs that will be sold at auction through Mattel (MAT) creations.
  • Each will come with a unique doll-sized Barbie x Balmain look, uniting the worlds of digital and traditional collecting.
  • These Barbie x Balmain NFTs will be available exclusively through Mattel Creations, via an online auction hosted on mintNFT.
