Mattel announces partnership between Barbie and Balmain, to enter NFT space
Jan. 06, 2022 6:02 AM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has launched a partnership between the Barbie brand and French luxury fashion label, Balmain.
- The two brands are launching a new global ready-to-wear fashion and accessories collection and have a launched digital campaign, which depicts the ready-to-wear and accessories collection on Barbie avatars.
- The venture marks the first time Barbie is entering the digital art world.
- The partnership includes three one-of-a-kind Barbie x Balmain NFTs that will be sold at auction through Mattel (MAT) creations.
- Each will come with a unique doll-sized Barbie x Balmain look, uniting the worlds of digital and traditional collecting.
- These Barbie x Balmain NFTs will be available exclusively through Mattel Creations, via an online auction hosted on mintNFT.