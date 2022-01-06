Magenta rises 6% on Goldman Sachs upgrade with $8 target price
Jan. 06, 2022 6:11 AM ETMagenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar upgraded Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Buy from Neutral with a price target (PT) of $8, up from $7.
- Shares up 6% premarket at $4.73. PT of $8 implies a premium of ~79.4% to the last close.
- The analyst said the upgrade was due to his optimism for CD117 antibody drug conjugate MGTA-117 to "transform" the landscape of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
- Kumar added that the preclinical data for CD117 ADC drugs give the firm nascent optimism for MGTA-117 into ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical studies.
- Magenta develops medicines for the treatment of more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Below is an overview of company's clinical pipeline.
- Quant Rating for the stock is Neutral whereas Wall Street Analysts Rating is Very Bullish with an average PT of $13.17.
- The FDA in September 2021 granted clearance to MGTA to start conditioning clinical trial for MGTA-117.