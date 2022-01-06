Kennedy Wilson JV acquires 21-acre development site in Oregon
Jan. 06, 2022 6:17 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has entered into a joint venture with Matt Day, owner of Bend-based Hooker Creek Companies, to acquire and develop a vacant 21-acre site in the heart of Bend, Oregon.
- The JV intends to develop the site into a master-planned community that will likely include a mix of apartments, affordable senior housing, for-sale homes, office space, a boutique hotel, and retail space.
- The vision for urban infill development to align with City of Bend planning goals and objectives
- The long-term plan is focused on creating a connected community and integrating emerging mixed-use districts with more established areas of the city.
- Kennedy Wilson is progressing on a 3,500-unit Western U.S. development pipeline that includes the 268-unit Oxbow in Bozeman, Montana, as well as many projects where Kennedy Wilson is building adjacent to communities it already owns.