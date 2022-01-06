PGT Innovations names new CFO
Jan. 06, 2022
- PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) appoints John E. Kunz as the company's new senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 17, 2022.
- Interim CFO Brad West will now resume his role as senior vice president of Corporate Development and Treasurer.
- Most recently, Kunz served as SVP and CFO at U.S. Concrete, bringing in nearly three decades of finance and accounting leadership experience.
- "His (John) success with merger and acquisition activities for publicly traded organizations aligns incredibly well with our Company’s long-term growth strategy," comments CEO Jeff Jackson.
