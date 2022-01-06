Axonics reports Q4 and FY21 preliminary revenue

Jan. 06, 2022 6:33 AM ETAxonics, Inc. (AXNX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) announces preliminary net revenue for Q4 and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Q4 and FY2021 total company net revenue is expected to be in the range of $52.9M to $53.3M (consensus $49.93M) and $180.1M to $180.5M (consensus $177.06M), respectively.
  • Q4 and FY21 sacral neuromodulation net revenue anticipated in the range of $44.2M to $44.4M and $157.4M to $157.6M, respectively.
  • Q4 and FY21 Bulkamid net revenue projected between $8.7M to $8.9M and $22.7M to $22.9M, respectively.
  • “In 2022, we expect the introduction of our long-lived, recharge-free SNM system in the first half of 2022 to set a new standard for what is possible in this category," said Raymond W. Cohen, CEO.
  • AXNX will report complete Q4 and FY 2021 financial results on February 24, 2022.
