High Tide expands retail presence in Hamilton cannabis market
Jan. 06, 2022 6:39 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) announces the opening of its third Canna Cabana retail cannabis store in Hamilton, Ontario.
- The store starts selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use, representing High Tide's 106th branded retail location across Canada, and 32nd in Ontario.
- Also, the retailer reports a nearly 47% growth in Cabana Club's membership over the three months period.
- "2021 was a banner year for High Tide's growth, and we will continue to build upon that momentum over the next 12 months. This will include strategically expanding our bricks-and-mortar retail footprint in Canada to at least 150 locations through continued organic growth and accretive acquisitions, with a particular focus on underserved locations in Ontario and British Columbia," comments President and CEO Raj Grover.
- Yesterday, High Tide to acquire Bud Room, Fastendr retail kiosk and smart locker technology