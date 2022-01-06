Lindsay EPS misses by $0.16, beats on revenue
Jan. 06, 2022 6:47 AM ETLindsay Corporation (LNN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lindsay (NYSE:LNN): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $0.72 misses by $0.16.
- Revenue of $166.2M (+53.2% Y/Y) beats by $25.79M.
- The backlog of unfilled orders at November 30, 2021 was $154.8 million compared with $89.2 million at November 30, 2020.
- “Market conditions support continued solid demand for irrigation equipment, and we also expect raw material cost inflation and supply chain challenges to persist in the near term. We are focused on protecting and improving margins in this environmen. Regarding our infrastructure business, we continue to expect an increase in project activity in the second half of the fiscal yeart,” says Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer.