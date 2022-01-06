Air Lease prices two tranches of total $1.5B in senior notes offering
Jan. 06, 2022 6:50 AM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) priced its $750M public offering of principal amount of 2.20% senior unsecured medium-term notes due Jan.15, 2027 and $750M principal amount of 2.875% senior unsecured medium-term notes due Jan.15, 2032.
- The sale of the notes is expected to close on Jan.12.
- Both the notes will bear interest semi-annually payable in arrears, commencing July 15.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the purchase of commercial aircraft and the repayment of existing indebtedness.