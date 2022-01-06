ObsEva gains 6% on positive linzagolix data in Phase 3 endometriosis pain study

  • ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) perks up 6.3% premarket after announcing positive topline results from Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 trial of linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, in women with moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain (EAP).
  • Two doses were tested, a 200 mg once-daily dose of linzagolix in combination with add-back therapy (ABT) and a 75 mg dose of linzagolix without ABT.
  • The 200 mg dose met the co-primary efficacy objectives, demonstrating reductions in dysmenorrhea (DYS) and non-menstrual pelvic pain (NMPP) at 3 months.
  • There were statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the first five ranked secondary endpoints at 6 months: dysmenorrhea, non-menstrual pelvic pain, dyschezia, overall pelvic pain, and ability to do daily activities.
  • Once daily linzagolix 75 mg without ABT demonstrated statistically significant improvement for DYS versus placebo and showed improvement but did not meet the co-primary objective of reduction in NMPP at 3 months. Improvement in secondary endpoints at 6 months was seen.
  • The responder rates for DYS were 73% for linzagolix 200 mg with ABT (p<0.001), 44% for linzagolix 75 mg (p<0.001), and 24% for placebo.
  • The responder rates for NMPP were 47% for linzagolix 200 mg with ABT (p=0.007), 39% for linzagolix 75 mg (p=0.279), and 31% for placebo.
  • Both linzagolix doses were well-tolerated with minimal bone mineral density decrease and few adverse events occurring in over 5% of patients in either active treatment arm.
  • Additional data from the post-treatment follow-up of EDELWEISS 3 are expected in Q2 2022 and from the post-treatment follow-up of the extension study in Q4 2022.
  • The company is on track for European approval of linzagolix for uterine fibroids.
