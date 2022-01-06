OppFi authorizes $20M in share repurchase program
Jan. 06, 2022 6:56 AM ETOppFi Inc. (OPFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) trades 4.4% higher premarket after its board authorized a share repurchase program which will authorize the company to purchase up to $20M of its Class A common stock.
- The authorization will expire in December 2023.
- "While our primary focus is to deploy capital to drive incremental growth and investment into the OppFi platform for product enhancements, new technology, and a superior consumer experience, this repurchase program is designed to provide the Company with an effective means to also support our stockholders when our share price becomes disconnected from what our Board believes to be our long-term value and future earnings potential," Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Todd Schwartz commented.