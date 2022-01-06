Nasdaq futures dip after worst loss since March; Dow, S&P futures edge up
- The stock and bond markets are coming around to the notion that the Fed means business after the latest meeting minutes.
- Stock index futures are mixed with Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.4% pointing to more losses at the open after growth stocks tumbled again yesterday. S&P futures (SPX) and Dow futures (DJI) are up a bit.
- Selling accelerated yesterday after the FOMC minutes, even though the hawkish details echoed much of what Fed members have been saying since the meeting.
- Philip Orlando, strategist at Federated Hermes, said on Bloomberg that along with a sooner-than-expected hike, maybe in March, there is the chance of a couple of 50-basis-point hikes.
- "I don't think there was appreciation earlier of how much the Fed realizes it's behind the curve," he says.
- Rates are still rising, with the 10-year Treasury yield up another 3 basis points to 1.73%. The 10-year real yield is at -0.84% having moved quickly from below -1%.
- The "rises in the real yield go hand in hand with an improved macro outlook," ING says. "Inflation expectations have fallen, which is what would be expected from a more hawkish Fed that is increasingly prepared to act."
- Bitcoin is falling this morning, below $43K in the face of faster hikes.
- Investors are still shying away from the high-valuation tech and momentum stocks, with the Into Tech and Communication Services sectors lower in premarket trading. Energy is doing the best.
- "So far in 2022 we've seen a clear trend emerge: investors are selling stocks with high valuations and buying stocks with low valuations," Bespoke Investment Group says (see chart below).
- "The decile of stocks with the highest price to sales ratios are already down an average of 7.8% so far in 2022! As you move from left to right on the chart, YTD performance gets worse and worse, meaning the higher the price to sales ratio, the worse performance has been."
- Before the bell the market will get the last batch of employment data before Friday's payrolls report with Challenger's December job cuts and weekly jobless claims arriving.
- There's another large spread in payrolls expectations for December, with 400K the consensus but forecasts ranging up to 1M.