Walgreens Boots EPS beats by $0.34, beats on revenue

  • Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats by $0.34; GAAP EPS of $4.13 beats by $3.05.
  • Revenue of $33.9B (+7.9% Y/Y) beats by $950M.
  • Shares +0.5% PM.
  • Press Release

  • Fiscal 2022 outlook

    • Increasing full year adjusted EPS guidance to low-single digit growth, from flat previously (down 6.7% Y/Y consensus), to reflect first quarter performance and continued positive momentum; now includes 2 percentage point impact from incremental investments in team members
    • Outlook continues to include 4 percentage point negative impact from previously planned healthcare investments
