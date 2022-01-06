Walgreens Boots EPS beats by $0.34, beats on revenue
Jan. 06, 2022 7:01 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats by $0.34; GAAP EPS of $4.13 beats by $3.05.
- Revenue of $33.9B (+7.9% Y/Y) beats by $950M.
- Shares +0.5% PM.
- Press Release
-
Fiscal 2022 outlook
- Increasing full year adjusted EPS guidance to low-single digit growth, from flat previously (down 6.7% Y/Y consensus), to reflect first quarter performance and continued positive momentum; now includes 2 percentage point impact from incremental investments in team members
- Outlook continues to include 4 percentage point negative impact from previously planned healthcare investments