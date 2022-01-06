Albertsons Companies attracts positive tactical trading call from Evercore on expectation for earnings beat
Jan. 06, 2022 7:01 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Evercore ISI initiates a Positive Tactical Trading Call on Albersons Companies (NYSE:ACI) ahead of the grocery store operator's FQ3 earnings report next week.
- Abalyst Michael Montani and team see the potential for ACI shares to reach $32 based on a likely earnings beat and a constructive F4Q outlook.
- "Our review of Numerator shopper panel data suggests traffic trends have been solidly positive YoY, and running ahead of Kroger. Albertsons household penetration is also rising more quickly likely reflecting incremental wins from enhanced multichannel capability, and loyalty program rollout. Albertsons digital traffic growth appears to be running well ahead of peers including Kroger, albeit off a lower baseline. Our holiday meal spend intention survey was positive for the industry broadly, and Albertsons banner from a shopping intention perspective, albeit with the Safeway banner intention slightly down YoY."
- "While we model adj EBITDA down YoY by 4% in F3Q, we see potential for stable EBITDA due to enhanced gas profitability, accelerated realization of central purchasing initiative, ongoing pharmacy benefits from vaccinations, favorable COVID expense comparisons, and rational industry pricing dynamics based in part on ongoing strength from the EVR ISI Retailer Pricing Power survey which set up well for Albertsons pricing strategy."
- The firm also thinks rising interest rates could drive outperformance due to ACI’s defensive characteristics and relative S&P valuation discount.
- Albertsons (ACI) has topped sales estimates in six straight quarters.