AngioDynamics EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue, cuts gross margin and adj. EPS guidance
Jan. 06, 2022 7:02 AM ETAngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $78.3M (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.4M.
- Press Release
Reiterating Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance; Revising Gross Margin and Adjusted EPS Guidance
The Company re-affirms fiscal year 2022 net sales to be in the range of $310 to $315 million vs. $313.7M consensus.
Gross margin is now expected to be in the range of 52.0% to 54.0% (53.9% in FY21), a decrease from the Company’s prior guidance of 55.0%, as headwinds persist regarding labor shortages and inflationary pressures on raw materials and transportation.
Due to the macroeconomic pressures on gross margin, as discussed above, the Company now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of a loss of $0.02 to a gain of $0.02 ($0.02 consensus), below its prior guidance of a range of $0.00 to $0.05.