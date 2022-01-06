AngioDynamics EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue, cuts gross margin and adj. EPS guidance

Jan. 06, 2022 7:02 AM ETAngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $78.3M (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.4M.
  • Press Release

  • Reiterating Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance; Revising Gross Margin and Adjusted EPS Guidance

  • The Company re-affirms fiscal year 2022 net sales to be in the range of $310 to $315 million vs. $313.7M consensus.

  • Gross margin is now expected to be in the range of 52.0% to 54.0% (53.9% in FY21), a decrease from the Company’s prior guidance of 55.0%, as headwinds persist regarding labor shortages and inflationary pressures on raw materials and transportation.

  • Due to the macroeconomic pressures on gross margin, as discussed above, the Company now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of a loss of $0.02 to a gain of $0.02 ($0.02 consensus), below its prior guidance of a range of $0.00 to $0.05.

