Alcoa, South32 set to restart Brazil aluminum smelter
Jan. 06, 2022 7:03 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA), SOUHYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) and joint venture partner Alcoa (NYSE:AA) say they will restart the shuttered Alumar aluminum smelter in Brazil using renewable power.
- The operation, which has been on care and maintenance since 2015, should return to production in Q2, South32 says, adding that it plans to spend $70M during 2022-23 for its share of the restart.
- Alcoa previously estimated its share of the cost of the restart at $75M.
- The smelter, which is part of South32's Brazil Alumina operations that include a share in the country's largest bauxite mine, is expected to reach full capacity of 447K metric tons/year early next year.
- Alcoa shares fell when it first unveiled plans to restart the smelter in September, as the decision was seen as one of the first signs that the aluminum price rally was bringing more capacity online.