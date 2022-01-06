Alcoa, South32 set to restart Brazil aluminum smelter

Jan. 06, 2022 7:03 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA), SOUHYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Alcoa Aluminum Factory

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) and joint venture partner Alcoa (NYSE:AA) say they will restart the shuttered Alumar aluminum smelter in Brazil using renewable power.
  • The operation, which has been on care and maintenance since 2015, should return to production in Q2, South32 says, adding that it plans to spend $70M during 2022-23 for its share of the restart.
  • Alcoa previously estimated its share of the cost of the restart at $75M.
  • The smelter, which is part of South32's Brazil Alumina operations that include a share in the country's largest bauxite mine, is expected to reach full capacity of 447K metric tons/year early next year.
  • Alcoa shares fell when it first unveiled plans to restart the smelter in September, as the decision was seen as one of the first signs that the aluminum price rally was bringing more capacity online.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.