Lilly collaborates with Entos Pharma to develop therapies in multiple neurologic indications
Jan. 06, 2022 7:13 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has acquired exclusive rights to Entos Pharmaceuticals' Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery technology to research, develop and commercialize nucleic acid products targeting the central and peripheral nervous system.
- Under the terms of the research and collaboration agreement, Lilly and Entos have agreed to multiple programs focused on the development of proteo-lipid vehicles (PLV) for delivery of therapeutic cargo supplied by Lilly to targets in the central and peripheral nervous systems.
- Entos will receive an initial payment of $50M, which includes an equity investment by Lilly in Entos.
- For each of the programs under the collaboration, Entos is also eligible to receive up to $400M in potential milestone payments, as well as royalties upon the successful development and commercialization of products.
- Entos will be responsible for the generation, development and optimization of PLVs, while Lilly will be responsible for selecting PLVs for clinical development and commercialization.