Chrysler aims to go all-electric by 2028
Jan. 06, 2022 7:13 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) says it will launch its first electric vehicle by 2025. The announcement was made at CES where Chrysler unveiled a new crossover concept called the Chrysler Airflow.
- Chrysler also announced a new AI-enabled vehicle system powered by a battery that it says can travel 350 to 400 miles per charge.
- Looking further ahead, Chrysler plans to be all-electric by 2028.
- "Our brand will serve at the forefront as Stellantis transforms to deliver clean mobility and connected customer experiences," notes Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell.
- In another interesting reveal at CES, Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares notes the autmaker is an electric pickup truck.
- What about the late start by Stellantis (STLA) to the electric vehicle party? Tavares says while the company is clearly behind U.S. competitors, it will have the chance to adjust its products based on the market and what its rivals are doing.
