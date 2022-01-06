Walgreens posts another beat in quarterly financials as U.S. comps jump

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is trading ~2.1% higher in the pre-market after the company managed to beat analyst expectations for both revenue and adjusted earnings with its Q1 FY22 financials.
  • Recording the sixth consecutive quarterly beat, the non-GAAP EPS exceeded expectations by as much as $3.05 per share, while sales from continuing operations accelerated with a ~7.8% YoY growth to $33.9B compared to ~5.7% YoY rise in the previous year’s quarter.
  • In the U.S., the biggest revenue generator, retail comparable sales jumped ~10.6% from ~3.7% in the previous year, while Boots UK retail comparable sales climbed ~16.3%.
  • For the full year, the pharmacy retailer has increased its adj. EPS guidance to low-single-digit growth, from flat previously. In the prior quarter, WBA outlined its long-term guidance, expecting EPS to grow 4% over the next three years.
  • “The strong start to the fiscal year reinforces our confidence in the future, and as a result, we are raising our guidance for the full year and increasing investments in our people,” CEO Rosalind Brewer remarked ahead of the conference call scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. EST.
  • During the quarter, Walgreens Boots (WBA) had administered 15.6M COVID-19 vaccinations and performed 6.5M COVID-19 tests. At the end of Q4 FY21, the company had administered over 40M COVID-19 vaccinations and more than 16M COVID-19 tests.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.