Walgreens posts another beat in quarterly financials as U.S. comps jump
Jan. 06, 2022 7:19 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is trading ~2.1% higher in the pre-market after the company managed to beat analyst expectations for both revenue and adjusted earnings with its Q1 FY22 financials.
- Recording the sixth consecutive quarterly beat, the non-GAAP EPS exceeded expectations by as much as $3.05 per share, while sales from continuing operations accelerated with a ~7.8% YoY growth to $33.9B compared to ~5.7% YoY rise in the previous year’s quarter.
- In the U.S., the biggest revenue generator, retail comparable sales jumped ~10.6% from ~3.7% in the previous year, while Boots UK retail comparable sales climbed ~16.3%.
- For the full year, the pharmacy retailer has increased its adj. EPS guidance to low-single-digit growth, from flat previously. In the prior quarter, WBA outlined its long-term guidance, expecting EPS to grow 4% over the next three years.
- “The strong start to the fiscal year reinforces our confidence in the future, and as a result, we are raising our guidance for the full year and increasing investments in our people,” CEO Rosalind Brewer remarked ahead of the conference call scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. EST.
- During the quarter, Walgreens Boots (WBA) had administered 15.6M COVID-19 vaccinations and performed 6.5M COVID-19 tests. At the end of Q4 FY21, the company had administered over 40M COVID-19 vaccinations and more than 16M COVID-19 tests.