Retailers hope to protect margins from holiday return season
- Retailer margins are on watch this season as longer return windows and higher shipping costs can end up costing companies a lot more than usual. The pandemic has also shifted much of traditional commerce online, and those have return rates that are two to three times higher than sales at brick-and-mortar stores, according to Pete Madden of consulting firm AlixPartners. That's not all, with inflation and higher wages incurring higher costs for retailers to process returns than were seen in the past.
- Some statistics: Products worth $112B-$114B could be returned to U.S. retailers after the holiday season, up from $100B in 2020 and $95B in 2019, according to a forecast from liquidation inventory company B-Stock Solutions. UPS (NYSE:UPS) also estimates it will handle more than 60M return packages from Nov. 14 through Jan. 22, a 10% increase from the previous year.
- In fact, both UPS and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) are raising their average shipping rates by 5.9% across most services in 2022, which is the first time in eight years that either company has had annual increases above 4.9%. The National Retail Federation also found that 11% of total retail sales were returned in 2020 - up from the 8.1% in 2019 - and that about 1 in 5 e-commerce sales were returned with the apparel category leading the pack.
- Go deeper: Looking to cut down on costs, some companies are turning to innovation. Last year, Gap (NYSE:GPS) bought Drapr, which enables customers to quickly create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. Saks Fifth Avenue and others also use algorithms that help customers find the right apparel based on a size they are in a different brand. While the shift online has triggered a "return culture," it has also promoted more transactions and a new economy. "When customers know that they can get their money back just as easily as they can spend it, they'll shop with more confidence and spend more," said Sanaz Hajizadeh of Paypal-owned Happy Returns.