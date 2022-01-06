Lowe's lands bull rating from Evercore ISI with EPS firepower anticipated
Jan. 06, 2022 7:21 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI turns constructive on Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) with an upgrade to an Outperform rating from Inline.
- Analyst Greg Melich and team say they like LOW’s total home strategy, which focuses on driving Pro penetration, accelerate its online business (DIY and Pro). The shift by Lowe's (LOW) of its supply chain to a market delivery model for bulky items is seen translating into EBIT margin expansion, incremental sales and improved turns.
- "Within the fragmented and secularly growing $900bn U.S. Home Improvement market, we believe Lowe’s can profitability grow share. Our Base case of $280 reflects a market multiple on our 2022 and 2023e. Margin upside is hard to find in retailers trading under 20x, and Lowe’s is the least expensive of the HI retail names."
- While near-term results for Lowe's (LOW) are set to be constrained by a likely negative Q1 comparable sales, supply chain friction and wage pressures - Lowe's (LOW) is seen moving higher as $15 of EPS power comes into play.
- The firm assigns a base case price target of $280 and a bull case price target of $350. The average analyst price target is $272.89.