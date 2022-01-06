Camber Energy spikes after investor buys $100M of preferred stock
Jan. 06, 2022 7:22 AM ETCamber Energy, Inc. (CEI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) +7.1% pre-market after disclosing in an 8-K filing that an accredited institutional investor bought $100M of the company's convertible preferred stock.
- The unnamed "accredited institutional investor" paid $5M in cash on December 31 and will pay the remainder in four promissory notes for $23.75M each quarterly over the course of this year, according to the filing.
- Volatile Camber shares have shed three-quarters of their value from a 2021 closing high of $3.82 on September 30 and have lost 28% over the past year.