  • Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) +7.1% pre-market after disclosing in an 8-K filing that an accredited institutional investor bought $100M of the company's convertible preferred stock.
  • The unnamed "accredited institutional investor" paid $5M in cash on December 31 and will pay the remainder in four promissory notes for $23.75M each quarterly over the course of this year, according to the filing.
  • Volatile Camber shares have shed three-quarters of their value from a 2021 closing high of $3.82 on September 30 and have lost 28% over the past year.
