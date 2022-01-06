Regenxbio on go with mid-stage RGX-202 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Jan. 06, 2022 7:23 AM ETREGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) announces that the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) to evaluate RGX-202, a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in a first-in-human clinical trial.
- The company plans to initiate the trial in H1 2022.
- The Phase I/II trial, named AFFINITY DUCHENNE, is an open-label dose escalation and dose expansion clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and clinical efficacy of a one-time intravenous (IV) dose of RGX-202 in patients with Duchenne.
- Trial endpoints include safety, immunogenicity assessments, pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic measures of RGX-202, including microdystrophin protein levels in muscle, and strength and functional assessments, including the North Star Ambulatory Assessment and timed function tests.
- DMD is a rare genetic disorder, caused by mutations in the gene responsible for making dystrophin. The absence of functional dystrophin protein results in cell damage during muscle contraction, leading to cell death, inflammation, and fibrosis in muscle tissues.