Challenger: 2021 job cuts of 321.97K jobs, lowest annual record
Jan. 06, 2022 7:28 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Challenger Job-Cut Report: 19.052K from 14.875K in November.
- Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers rose 28.1% in December to 19,052 from the 14,875 announced in November. It is 75.3% lower than the 77,030 announced in December 2020.
In 2021, employers announced plans to cut 321,970 jobs from their payrolls, down 86% from the 2,304,755 jobs eliminated in 2020. It is the lowest annual total on record, since Challenger began tracking in 1993.
Two industries announced more job cuts in 2021 than in 2020: Pharmaceutical and Chemicals. Companies in the Pharmaceutical industry announced 8,116 job cuts in 2021, a 280% increase over the 2,131 announced in 2020. Chemical companies shed 881 jobs in 2021, up 165% from the 332 cuts recorded in 2020.