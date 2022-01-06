Bed Bath & Beyond EPS misses by $0.25, misses on revenue
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.25; GAAP EPS of -$2.78 misses by $2.75.
- Revenue of $1.88B (-28.2% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
- Shares -10% PM.
- Press Release
- Comparable Sales decline of (7)% versus Q3 2020 and a decline of (4)% versus Q3 2019.
Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Outlook
The Company expects Q4 net sales of approximately $2.1B, which only reflects sales from the Company's Core businesses vs. $2.25B consensus.
Adjusted Gross Margin of 32.5% to 33.0%. This guidance reflects the continued impact of anticipated greater global supply chain challenges.
Adjusted EBITDA between $80 million to $100 million and Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.00 to $0.15 per diluted share vs. $0.70 consensus.
Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
The Company now expects fiscal year 2021 Net Sales of approximately $7.9 billion vs. $8.13B consensus. On a Comparable Sales basis, the Company expects high-single digit growth for the full fiscal year.
Adjusted Gross Margin is now anticipated to be in a range of 34.0% to 34.5% and Adjusted SG&A is expected to be approximately 34%.
Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $290 million to $310 million and Adjusted EPS range of ($0.15) to $0.00 per diluted share vs. $0.77 in FY21.