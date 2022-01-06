ConAgra Brands EPS misses by $0.04, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance

Jan. 06, 2022 7:34 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 misses by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.57 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $3.1B (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Press Release
  • Adjusted gross profit decreased 14.4% to $767M.
  • The company's updated fiscal 2022 guidance is as follows:
  • Organic net sales growth is expected to be approximately +3% versus prior guidance of approximately +1% vs. estimated growth of 0.49%.
  • Gross inflation is expected to be approximately 14% versus prior guidance of approximately 11%.
  • Adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 15.5% versus prior guidance of approximately 16%.
  • Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.50, representing no change to prior guidance vs. consensus of $2.46.
