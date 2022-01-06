CNS Pharmaceuticals to raise $11.5M in stock offering

Jan. 06, 2022 7:35 AM ETCNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) trades 19.6% down premarket after it entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for issuing 12.1M shares in a private placement and its warrants at purchase price of $0.95/share and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds of ~$11.5M.
  • The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.82/share which will be exercisable immediately on issuance for a period of five years from issuance date.
  • Offer closing is expected to occur on or about Jan.10.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund its clinical trials and preclinical programs, for other research and development activities and for general corporate purposes.
