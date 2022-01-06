Constellation Brands EPS beats by $0.63, beats on revenue
Jan. 06, 2022 7:36 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.42 beats by $0.63; GAAP EPS of $2.48 misses by $0.13.
- Revenue of $2.32B (-4.9% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Press Release
- Updates fiscal 2022 reported basis EPS outlook to $(0.25)- $(0.10);increases comparable basis EPS outlook to $10.50- $10.65 vs. $9.97 consensus, $10.44 in FY21.
- Affirms fiscal 2022 operating cash flow target of $2.4- $2.6 billion and free cash flow projection of $1.4-$1.5 billion.
- Updates Beer Business plans for capacity investments in Mexico to $5.0-$5.5billion in capital expenditures over the fiscal 2023- fiscal 2026 time frame; includes previously disclosed annual capex of $700-$900million.