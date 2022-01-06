Freeline jumps 55% on FDA clearance of gene therapy application for Gaucher disease Type 1
Jan. 06, 2022 7:37 AM ETFreeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FRLN) soars 55.1% premarket after announcing that the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FLT201 as an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Gaucher disease Type 1.
- Gaucher disease is a genetic disorder in which a fatty substance called glucosylceramide accumulates in macrophages in certain organs, impacting the health of many organs including the spleen, liver, blood system and bones.
- “Our extensive preclinical proof-of-concept studies suggest FLT201 has the potential to reach difficult to treat tissues, such as bone marrow and lung, which are not sufficiently addressed by standard-of-care enzyme replacement therapy,” said Dr. Pamela Foulds, Chief Medical Officer.
- Freeline initiated the Phase 1/2 dose-finding trial of FLT201 at the end of 2021 in Europe and expects to dose two patients in the first dose cohort in H1 2022, with initial data expected in Q3 2022. The Company expects to report data on all dosed patients prior to year-end 2022.
- FDA and European commission both have granted Orphan Drug Designation to FLT201 for the treatment of Gaucher disease.