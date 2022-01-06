Plus Therapeutics in pact with University of Texas for cancer therapeutics
Jan. 06, 2022 7:38 AM ETPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) has added ~6.2% in the pre-market after the company further expanded its pipeline for experimental cancer following a partnership with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio).
- Per the terms of the agreement, UT Health San Antonio has granted Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize treatments for cancer, the company said.
- The financial terms of the deal depend on the achievement of key clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones leading to milestone and royalty payments.
- The licensed patents include IP rights related to biodegradable alginate microspheres (BAM), and the company plans to initially advance Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere (188RNL-BAM) against liver cancer. The initial IND submission for liver cancer is planned for 2022.
Read: Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) was among a group of small biotech names to rise at the beginning of the year.