Plus Therapeutics in pact with University of Texas for cancer therapeutics

Jan. 06, 2022 7:38 AM ETPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) has added ~6.2% in the pre-market after the company further expanded its pipeline for experimental cancer following a partnership with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio).
  • Per the terms of the agreement, UT Health San Antonio has granted Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize treatments for cancer, the company said.
  • The financial terms of the deal depend on the achievement of key clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones leading to milestone and royalty payments.
  • The licensed patents include IP rights related to biodegradable alginate microspheres (BAM), and the company plans to initially advance Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere (188RNL-BAM) against liver cancer. The initial IND submission for liver cancer is planned for 2022.

  • Read: Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) was among a group of small biotech names to rise at the beginning of the year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.