Gilat Satellite receives order from Japanese Tier-1 mobile network carrier customer
Jan. 06, 2022 7:40 AM ETGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) trades 2.3% higher premarket after it received an order for additional VSATs from its Tier-1 mobile network carrier customer in Japan.
- Using Gilat's unique SkyEdge II-c cellular backhaul system, the mobile network carrier will be expanding their cellular backhaul over satellite.
- "With technology that enables timely deployment for network extension, Gilat is helping to create a dynamic that massively benefits the local population, as well as setting an enviable example of implementation that can be used by similar MNOs in other countries," Chief Commercial Officer Michal Aharonov commented.