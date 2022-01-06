Etsy is a top pick at Needham after sell-off brings down valuation
Jan. 06, 2022 7:40 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Needham says Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is its top pick for 2022 and a new Conviction List name.
- The firm expects Etsy (ETSY) to power through the post-pandemic period.
- Analyst Anna Andreeva: "We expect frequency/retention initiatives to help support double-digit growth in GMS/buyer at the core Etsy brand for the foreseeable future (this metric is still at a fraction compared to POSH's $250 or W's $480), and while the House of Brands portfolio is still small at <15% of GMS today, we think Etsy's expertise should drive sales/take rates and ultimately profitability."
- Andreeva notes that valuation has been de-risking with Etsy down 37% from its November high.
- Etsy is 0.19% lower premarket after shedding 6.29% amid a sell-off in high-growth, high-PE names. See the advanced chart on Etsy.