Biohaven reports preliminary Q4 Nurtec ODT revenue of $190M
Jan. 06, 2022 7:45 AM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announces preliminary net product revenue of NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for Q4 2021.
- Shares up 5% premarket at $130.
- The Company reported ~$190M in net product revenue from sales of NURTEC ODT in Q4 and ~$462M for 2021.
- NURTEC ODT 75 mg is the only migraine medication approved as a dual therapy for both acute and preventive treatment, and is the first oral CGRP receptor antagonist approved for the preventive treatment of migraine.
- NURTEC ODT was approved by the FDA for acute treatment of migraine in February 2020 and for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in May 2021.