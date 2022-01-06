Manchester United picks insider for CEO position

Jan. 06, 2022 7:46 AM ETManchester United plc (MANU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

The United Trinity bronze sculpture at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, UK

coward_lion/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has announced leadership changes, promoting Richard Arnold to the CEO position.
  • Arnold, who has served as group managing director for over eight years, will be succeeding Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward, who is set to leave on Feb. 1.
  • Co-chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement, "We are now looking forward to Richard and his leadership team opening a new phase in the club’s evolution, with ambitious plans for investment in Old Trafford, the strengthening of our engagement with fans, and continued drive towards our most important objective – winning on the pitch."
