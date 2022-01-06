DarkPulse plans IPO of its subsidiary Optilan on NYSE
Jan. 06, 2022 7:48 AM ETDarkPulse, Inc. (DPLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DarkPulse (OTCPK:DPLS) reveals plans to take its wholly-owned subsidiary Optilan public in mid-2022 through the U.S. IPO.
- The company on Thursday said it intends to list 20% of Optilan shares on the NYSE while retaining 80% ownership, categorically specifying it has "no intention of spinning off or otherwise divesting its majority ownership interest."
- However, the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering is yet to be determined.
- Optilan is an infratech consulting and solution services provider, which will remain a subsidiary of DarkPulse and the two companies will continue as strategic partners.
- Press Release