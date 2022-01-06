Bed Bath & Beyond is sinking after the retailer slashed its guidance due to supply chain issues

Jan. 06, 2022 7:51 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bed Bath & Beyond

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) slides after missing FQ3 estimates with its earnings report and lowering guidance.
  • The retailer says overall sales were pressured despite customer demand due to the lack of availability with replenishment inventory and supply chain stresses that had an estimated $100M impact on the quarter and an even higher impact in December.
  • Total sales were down 28% from a year ago in FQ3, comparable sales were off 7% and gross margin fell back by 90 bps.
  • Looking ahead, Bed Bath & Beyond sees full-year sales of about $7.9B vs. a prior range of $8.1B to $8.3B and $8.1B consensus. EPS of -$0.15 to $0.00 is anticipated vs. $0.78 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $290M to $310M is expected vs. $419M consensus. Due to a sharp increase in inflation and "pervasive" freight and supply chain headwinds, BBBY says it has swiftly implemented market-driven pricing, promo optimization and product mix plans.
  • Shares of BBBY are down 8.04% in premarket trading after the earnings report to follow on yesterday's 10.84% drop. BBBY is at a 52-week low after the report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.