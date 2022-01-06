Bed Bath & Beyond is sinking after the retailer slashed its guidance due to supply chain issues
Jan. 06, 2022
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) slides after missing FQ3 estimates with its earnings report and lowering guidance.
- The retailer says overall sales were pressured despite customer demand due to the lack of availability with replenishment inventory and supply chain stresses that had an estimated $100M impact on the quarter and an even higher impact in December.
- Total sales were down 28% from a year ago in FQ3, comparable sales were off 7% and gross margin fell back by 90 bps.
- Looking ahead, Bed Bath & Beyond sees full-year sales of about $7.9B vs. a prior range of $8.1B to $8.3B and $8.1B consensus. EPS of -$0.15 to $0.00 is anticipated vs. $0.78 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $290M to $310M is expected vs. $419M consensus. Due to a sharp increase in inflation and "pervasive" freight and supply chain headwinds, BBBY says it has swiftly implemented market-driven pricing, promo optimization and product mix plans.
- Shares of BBBY are down 8.04% in premarket trading after the earnings report to follow on yesterday's 10.84% drop. BBBY is at a 52-week low after the report.