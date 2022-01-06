Alterity Therapeutics wins U.S. patent related to neurological diseases

Jan. 06, 2022 7:56 AM ETAlterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

patented

Warchi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nanocap biotech, Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) has added ~29.0% in the pre-market on above-average volume after announcing that the U.S. regulators granted it a new patent related to neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.
  • After a prioritized examination, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded the company a composition of matter patent titled "Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases" with the number 11,155,547.
  • It covers over 80 compounds with exclusivity extending through 2021 Alterity (ATHE) said, adding that the company plans to file for patent protection in other countries outside the U.S.
  • "We continue to identify new drug candidates to expand our portfolio and protect our therapeutic approach to address neurodegeneration," CEO David Stamler remarked.

  • Read: In November, Alterity (ATHE) shares surged after announcing the publication of two preclinical studies on experimental drug ATH434 in Parkinsonian disorders.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.