Alterity Therapeutics wins U.S. patent related to neurological diseases
Jan. 06, 2022 7:56 AM ETAlterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nanocap biotech, Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) has added ~29.0% in the pre-market on above-average volume after announcing that the U.S. regulators granted it a new patent related to neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.
- After a prioritized examination, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded the company a composition of matter patent titled "Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases" with the number 11,155,547.
- It covers over 80 compounds with exclusivity extending through 2021 Alterity (ATHE) said, adding that the company plans to file for patent protection in other countries outside the U.S.
- "We continue to identify new drug candidates to expand our portfolio and protect our therapeutic approach to address neurodegeneration," CEO David Stamler remarked.
