Gouverneur Bancorp agrees to buy Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent
Jan. 06, 2022 7:56 AM ETGouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (GOVB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cambray Mutual Holding Company (MHC), Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCQB:GOVB) and Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank” and, together with the MHC and the company, “Gouverneur”) and Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent (CBCV) has signed a definitive merger pact pursuant to which CBCV will merge with and into the Bank, with the Bank as the surviving institution, in a series of transactions.
- The combined institution will have ~$210M in total assets and five offices in two counties in Northern New York.
- Pursuant to the terms, CBCV stockholders will receive $1,056.11 in cash for each share of CBCV common stock held, representing aggregate merger consideration of $8.45M.
- Gouverneur will appoint one current CBCV director to the board of each of the Gouverneur Entities, and will appoint Mr. Robbins as Executive Vice President.
- The merger is expected to be consummated during the second quarter of 2022.