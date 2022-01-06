Gouverneur Bancorp agrees to buy Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Cambray Mutual Holding Company (MHC), Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCQB:GOVB) and Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association (the “Bank” and, together with the MHC and the company, “Gouverneur”) and Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent (CBCV) has signed a definitive merger pact pursuant to which CBCV will merge with and into the Bank, with the Bank as the surviving institution, in a series of transactions.
  • The combined institution will have ~$210M in total assets and five offices in two counties in Northern New York.
  • Pursuant to the terms, CBCV stockholders will receive $1,056.11 in cash for each share of CBCV common stock held, representing aggregate merger consideration of $8.45M.
  • Gouverneur will appoint one current CBCV director to the board of each of the Gouverneur Entities, and will appoint Mr. Robbins as Executive Vice President.
  • The merger is expected to be consummated during the second quarter of 2022.
